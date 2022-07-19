Comic Belief: The Coach

Please sign in or sign up to view the entire article. Sign In Username or Email Address Password Remember Me Sign Up I am a current print subscriber, and would like to view premium content. I am not a current print subscriber, but would like to purchase access to premium online content only.

Peter Drucker says that organizations start to die the day they focus on the insiders and not on the outsiders. That is not only true in the profit world; it is also true in the non-profit world. Change is difficult because it has no constituency. This makes it almost impossible to outvote the “We have always done it that way” crowd. I know the only ones who like change are wet babies, and they scream until the process is finished. Change can get ugly. One lady was irate that the pastors were not wearing ties. A pastor replied that this probably was what ticked her off about Jesus, too — He never wore a tie. There was probably fire coming out of her ears.