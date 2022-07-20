Editor’s Word: Our New Pastors Conference President

Rudy Gray

By

Published on

I have known Daniel Dickard since he was a boy. His dad, Wayne, and I have been close friends for many years and have traveled together often. We typically meet for lunch every week. I know the family, and Daniel is a bright, spiritual young man (31), who can be a breath of fresh air to the Southern Baptist Pastors Conference.

Daniel’s dad is now a retired pastor and former SCBC president, and his father-in-law, Mark Conrad, is pastor of Turning Point at Calvary, a Southern Baptist church in St. Augustine, Fla. He met his wife, Cassie, at North Greenville University where both sang in Joyful Sound.

