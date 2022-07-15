More than 10,000 messengers and guests attend SBC Anaheim meeting

More than 10,000 messengers and guests registered for the 2022 SBC annual meeting, taking place June 14-15 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

Many of the 8,133 messengers, representing all 50 states and Washington, D.C., traveled across the country for the meeting’s proceedings. Those messengers were joined by 2,856 guests, bringing the total attendees to more than 10,000.

California led the way with 1,081 messengers, with the other top states being Texas (792), Tennessee (544), Georgia (529) and Florida (481). South Carolina had approximately 250 registered messengers.

The count was much higher than the last time the annual meeting was in the West — 2017 in Phoenix. The messenger count in Phoenix was 5,015 with 2,063 guests.