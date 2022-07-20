Obituary: Charles Launie Price

Charles Launie Price, 90, of Charleston, died June 13, 2022.

A native of Columbia, he was a graduate of the University of South Carolina and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. Upon graduation, he became pastor of Varnville Baptist Church for nine years. He then became a founder of the Baptist College at Charleston, (which later became Charleston Southern University), where he served as vice president for student affairs. He and his wife moved to Columbia in their mid-life years and were active members at Park Street Baptist Church for many years.

Survivors include two children, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Juddy Browning Price; his oldest daughter, Linda Price; and his oldest granddaughter, Erin Hill Hebler.