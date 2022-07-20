Obituary: Harvey M. Johnson

Harvey M. Johnson, 98, of West Columbia, died June 30, 2022.

A native of Aiken County, he graduated from Columbia Bible College (now Columbia International University) and served in the U.S. Navy from 1944-1945 before being called into the ministry. He helped start several churches in Aiken County in 1948 and served as pastor for five years before attending Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He returned to South Carolina and served a number of churches before he was called as director of missions for Waccamaw Baptist Association in 1982, where he retired in 1988.

After retirement, he served as interim pastor and other short-term positions with the Lexington Baptist Association and various churches within the county.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Ernestine Johnson, two sons, one granddaughter, and one great-grandson.