Obituary: Thomas Edward Johnson Jr.

Thomas Edward Johnson Jr., 86, of North Charleston, died June 15, 2022.

Born in Atlanta, Ga., he served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army in Korea. After returning to the States, he attended Georgia State University, then worked and retired from Xerox, Inc. After retirement, he became a Southern Baptist pastor and served at Hillcrest Baptist Church in North Charleston.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Young Sook Johnson, three children, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two sons, John Mark Johnson and Robert William Johnson.