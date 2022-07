Chris DeWease has accepted the call as executive pastor of Taylors First Baptist Church. A native of Greenville, he is a graduate of North Greenville University and attended Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He has planted Spanish language churches in Marietta, S.C., and Louisville, Ky. Before joining the Taylors staff, DeWease served as executive pastor at Lake Murray Baptist Church in Lexington. He and his wife, Laura, have two children, Hannah Kate and William.