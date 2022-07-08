Washington Church, Greer, calls Trent Henson as pastor

Trent Henson has been called as pastor of Washington Baptist Church, Greer. A graduate of the University of South Carolina-Spartanburg and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, he was a history teacher in public and Christian schools for 11 years. In 2014, he joined the ministry of the Greer Christian Learning Center, where he taught high school Bible classes for six years. In 2020, he was called to full-time ministry. He served as associate pastor of Washington Baptist Church from July 2020 until accepting the call as senior pastor on June 5, 2022. He is married to Scotti, and they have one daughter, Kerith.