Archer named exec. director of South Carolina WMU in historic action

Jess Archer of Alexandria, La., has been selected as the next leader of South Carolina Woman’s Missionary Union. Her appointment on July 13 is historic as she becomes the first African-American woman to serve as their executive director-treasurer.

Archer, who has served on the Louisiana Baptist Convention staff since 2013, will succeed Laurie Register, who will retire Dec. 31, after serving as executive director-treasurer of South Carolina WMU for 14 years. Register has been with the missions organization for more than 29 years.

“I am eternally grateful to the Lord for calling me by name to this new position,” Archer said. “I am ready to see what God has in store for South Carolina Woman’s Missionary Union.”

Archer will join the state’s WMU staff as executive director-treasurer-elect in the fall, and she will begin her duties Jan. 1, 2023. She previously was children and youth missions education strategist for the Louisiana Baptist Convention.

Born in Lafourche Parish, south of New Orleans, she is a graduate of Nicholls State University and New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. She served on the staff of First Baptist Church, Avondale, La., for six years before joining the Louisiana convention. She was appointed as a member of the Southern Baptist Convention’s 2019 Committee on Committees.

“Getting to know Jess during this process has been a real joy,” said Register. “Her love for the Lord and her desire for others to know Him is evident in all that she says and does. She has a passion for missions, and missions discipleship, and for involving all members of our churches in finding their place in God’s plan. I look forward to seeing how God uses Jess in moving South Carolina WMU forward.”

A search committee composed of past and present S.C. WMU executive board members, led by Brenda Dempsey of First Baptist Church, Cleveland, has been working since the beginning of the year and considered a number of candidates.

“The committee covenanted to pray together every day for the committee and the candidates. In one accord, we all watched as God worked His plan and led us to Jess,” said Dempsey.

The vote to recommend Archer was unanimous, as was the vote of WMU’s executive board, she noted, adding, “The committee is excited for South Carolina to get to know Jess, to hear her testimony, and to see her passion for sharing Jesus wherever He leads her.”

Archer’s specialization in seminary was Urban Missions, and she enjoys reading, traveling, dining, exercising and road races, hanging out with friends, and going to festivals.

Cindy Burns, state WMU president and member of Jones Avenue Baptist Church in Easley, said, “We have prayed faithfully and are confident of our selection of Jess Archer as our new executive director-treasurer. We feel Jess is steadfast in sharing the gospel and is passionate about missions. We feel Jess’ credentials provide a great opportunity for South Carolina WMU.”

Search committee members included Brenda Dempsey; Libby Neil, Seneca Baptist Church, Seneca; Celeste Toole, First Baptist Church, Camden; Diane Geddings, Providence Baptist Church, Sumter; Wanda Barrett, Northbridge Baptist Church, North Charleston; Brenda West, Bethel Baptist Church, Monetta; Janet Gough, Edisto Baptist Church, Bamberg; and Cindy Burns.