Comic Belief: S.P.R.I.N.T.

Please sign in or sign up to view the entire article. Sign In Username or Email Address Password Remember Me Sign Up I am a current print subscriber, and would like to view premium content. I am not a current print subscriber, but would like to purchase access to premium online content only.

Name * First Last

Email *

Phone *

Address * Street Address Address Line 2 City Alabama Alaska Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Florida Georgia Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Armed Forces Americas Armed Forces Europe Armed Forces Pacific State ZIP Code

Create Your Username *

Create Your Password * Enter Password Confirm Password Strength indicator

Yearly Subscription (12 Issues per year) Price: Note: You will be automatically billed yearly unless you call to cancel your subscription.

Credit Card * Card Details Cardholder Name

How do you sprint through life? Not with your mobile phone, but with your personality? Here’s how to spell sprint:Life is not lived in general. Life is lived very specifically. Decide exactly what you need to do. You can say that you will have a better marriage next year. Guess what? You won’t have a better marriage. You have to be specific. Decide what will give you a better marriage. For example, spending 20 minutes talking to your mate every night and having a date every other Thursday is a great way to start. If you want your dreams to come true, then wake up and do something specific.