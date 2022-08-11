Comic Belief: S.P.R.I.N.T.
How do you sprint through life? Not with your mobile phone, but with your personality? Here’s how to spell sprint: Get Specific. Life is not lived in general. Life is lived very specifically. Decide exactly what you need to do. You can say that you will have a better marriage next year. Guess what? You won’t have a better marriage. You have to be specific. Decide what will give you a better marriage. For example, spending 20 minutes talking to your mate every night and having a date every other Thursday is a great way to start. If you want your dreams to come true, then wake up and do something specific.