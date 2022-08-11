Comic Belief: S.P.R.I.N.T.

Charles Lowery

By

Charles Lowery is president and CEO of Lowery Institute for Excellence, Inc., a non-profit training and consulting organization. This article was adapted from his book, “Comic Belief 2”.

Published on

How do you sprint through life? Not with your mobile phone, but with your personality? Here’s how to spell sprint:

Get Specific. Life is not lived in general. Life is lived very specifically. Decide exactly what you need to do. You can say that you will have a better marriage next year. Guess what? You won’t have a better marriage. You have to be specific. Decide what will give you a better marriage. For example, spending 20 minutes talking to your mate every night and having a date every other Thursday is a great way to start. If you want your dreams to come true, then wake up and do something specific.

Please sign in or sign up to view the entire article.