Death toll rises to 35 in eastern Ky. following devastating floods

As of Monday morning, Aug. 2, at least 35 people have been confirmed dead due to devastating flooding that hit the southeast part of Kentucky last week, and the number is expected to continue to grow in the coming days, as more areas become accessible. Thousands of people were left without power, and 13 counties have been declared major disaster areas.

Southern Baptist Disaster Relief teams from Kentucky and a number of surrounding states are responding to the emergency.

The Disaster Relief director for the Kentucky Baptist Convention has requested that South Carolina DR volunteers run a site for mud-out ministry in the towns of Langley and McDowell. S.C. Disaster Relief officials have issued an official call-out for units to be the hands and feet of Jesus to those affected by flooding in Kentucky.

Units and team members needed include mud-out units, chaplains, assessors, fixed kitchen feeding teams, shower/laundry volunteers, asset protection personnel, and incident management teams.

People wishing to help flood victims can send donations to South Carolina Baptists’ Disaster Relief ministry or by visiting the North American Mission Board’s SendRelief page.