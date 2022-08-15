‘Everyone Can Do Something’ tour coming to Simpsonville, Columbia, Charleston

More than 4,000 children in foster care in South Carolina are needing a place to call home, and many foster families are in need of support. The “Everyone Can Do Something” tour — a free, one-day seminar — will equip pastors and church leaders to build an “everyone can do something” culture in their churches.

“The need can seem overwhelming at first, but this event will give you tips and tools to rally your church around caring for foster families and children impacted by the foster care system, as well as bring awareness to the crisis in your community,” said Jason Johnson with Christian Alliance for Orphans, which is partnering with Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries for the Everyone Can Do Something tour.

Offered in September at three locations across the state — Simpsonville, Columbia and Charleston — the sessions are geared toward allowing participants “to connect with other like-minded Christians who are passionate about seeing the church work together to make a difference” in the areas of foster care and supporting foster families, Johnson said.

The tour’s three venues include First Baptist Church, Simpsonville, on Sept. 7; First Baptist Church, Columbia, on Sept. 8; and Counterpoint Church at Remount in North Charleston on Sept. 9. Each of the luncheon sessions will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Every One Can Do Something, which is also being sponsored by the South Carolina Baptist Convention, is for “any Christian who cares about the plight of the fatherless, who cares about the foster care system — pastors, ministry leaders, missions pastors, laypeople,” noted Jay Boyd, Connie Maxwell’s vice president for strategic initiatives.

While the sessions will be beneficial to churches that already have established foster care ministries,“this isn’t just for people at a church of a certain size. This is for big and small churches,” said Boyd, who recently was a guest on “Courier Conversations,” The Courier’s new podcast.

“It’s for any layperson or ministry leader who’s saying, ‘Hey, we know we need to be doing something, but we’re just not quite sure where to start or what to do,’ ” he added. “This is the perfect event to come and be a part of, or send someone from your church to be a part of it.”

Through these events, Connie Maxwell hopes that pastors and church leaders will see the 130-year-old children’s ministry as a guide to help their churches create a plan that makes supporting foster care families important to their congregations, Boyd said. To register for the “Everyone Can Do Something” tour, visit ConnieMaxwell.com/everyone/.