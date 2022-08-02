Farmer brings back small town’s life in ‘From Murphy to Miley’

“From Murphy to Miley” by Jane Jumper Farmer is a heartwarming account of family life in a low-country lumber mill town in South Carolina in the early 1900s.

In this historical fiction, Farmer relates the story of her grandparents, Carrie and Saylor Jumper, and how their steadfast faith in God undergirded, sustained, and directed their lives. Together, the couple raised 10 children through the years of World War I, the Great Depression, and World War II.

While remnants of the mill still remain, the once noisy, bustling town of Miley has vanished, replaced by quiet fields and pine woods. Yet, the visits of the Jumpers’ oldest granddaughter to Miley instilled in her a lifelong wish to recapture the sights, sounds, smells, and people of the once-vibrant little town. It is her hope that, through the pages of “From Murphy to Miley,” the Hampton County hamlet on the banks of the Salkehatchie will live again.

“From Murphy to Miley” (Courier Publishing, $15.95) is available at major online booksellers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.