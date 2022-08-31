God’s guiding hand central to ‘Life, the Great Educator’

If you live long enough, you will likely ask, “Where did the time go?” Father, pastor, writer and golfing-partner-at-the-ready Dicky McCuen ponders that question and others in “Life, the Great Educator” (Courier Publishing, 128 pages, $12.95 (softcover), $7.99 (e-book)).

With humor and spiritual discernment, McCuen looks back at seven decades that have “disappeared like steam off a pot of green beans,” blending scriptural wisdom to draw important lessons for living. Tales of his simple rural upbringing, combined with painful accounts of missteps in adulthood, plus the crushing loss of his wife to cancer, paint a picture familiar to anyone who has known the highs and lows of life.

Woven throughout McCuen’s narrative is the unshakable presence of God — always there, but manifesting itself extraordinarily one day in the mists of the Saluda River. God’s constant presence has made all the difference for a man who has sought to “love as Jesus loved and live as Jesus lived” — and to proclaim the same message to everyone he meets.

McCuen has been pastor of WayCross Baptist Church near Pelzer, S.C., since 2013.

“Life, the Great Educator” is available from major online booksellers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.