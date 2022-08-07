Guest Viewpoint: A Christian Response to Court Decision

Like many Christians, I have recently felt a responsibility to say something about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and open the door for abortion restrictions across the country. My goal in doing so is not to score any points or to take a victory lap. I am not under the illusion that I have the influence or eloquence to change any hearts and minds. I am praying that God will do that. Instead, my purpose is to issue a brief call for a biblical and Christ-like response in these days.

Part of the problem is that so many Christians do not know why we believe what we believe. Let me be clear. Christians should believe abortion is wrong. God’s Word makes it clear that every human life is made in God’s image and therefore has infinite value. The dignity of human life must be protected and respected because God has created us with purpose and worth (Genesis 1:27; Genesis 9:5-6; James 3:9). Scripture also leaves no doubt that an unborn baby in the womb is a human life (Jeremiah 1:5; Psalm 139:13). Because of the unmistakable nature of what God says about life in the womb, there is no room for Bible-believing Christians to equivocate on this issue. Babies who are yet to be born are human beings made in the image of God, and their lives must be protected.

Even if Christians know what we believe about abortion and why we believe it, I have become convinced over the last few days that we have no idea how to express these beliefs. The overturning of Roe v. Wade has only served to highlight what has long been clear: We are better at gloating than giving grace. We are happier to win an argument than to win a friend. We would rather receive likes on social media from those who agree with us than extend love and compassion to those who do not. It is heartbreaking because this is not the way of Jesus. He never held his righteousness over the heads of the hurting and broken. He was never content with simply being right. He desired to win us over even when we were wrong. He said, “I know you are broken and weary. Come to me and I will give you rest for your souls” (Matthew 11:29). Jesus drew his enemies near. He refused to push them away. He refused to push us away. That is the heart of Christ for sinners.

We are right to praise God for the protection of human life, but we are wrong if we think that this is an excuse to say, “I told you so.” We are throwing away one of the best opportunities we will ever have in our lifetimes to show the world the love and grace and mercy of Jesus Christ. I am afraid that most Christians are currently blind to the extraordinary opportunity in which we are now living. The most recent studies suggest that over 300,000 babies who would have been aborted will now be born every year.1 This means that there will now likely be thousands more unwanted children in need of adoption. There will likely now be thousands more expectant mothers with pain and fear and questions. Unfortunately we are already failing, and our job just got a lot harder. There are approximately 117,000 children waiting to be adopted in the United States alone.2 Restrictions on abortion will undoubtedly add to their number. The Church must step up and be the city on the hill that Jesus called us to be. Fatherless children in our communities are not someone else’s problem. They are our calling.

Yes, unborn babies are made in God’s image. We cannot, and will not, deny or compromise on that truth. But so are women who have had abortions. So are unexpected mothers who are deeply afraid. So are the thousands of fatherless children who have been born into abandonment, poverty, and brokenness. So are the people who disagree with us. They are made in God’s image, too. Jesus is drawing them in. Are we?

— Will Bray is teaching pastor of Upstate Church, Anderson, a campus of First Baptist Church, Simpsonville. He is the son of SCBC President Wayne Bray, senior pastor of First, Simpsonville.