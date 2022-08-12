Legislative Update: Choosing Life Should Be Followed by Choosing Light

Please sign in or sign up to view the entire article. Sign In Username or Email Address Password Remember Me Sign Up I am a current print subscriber, and would like to view premium content. I am not a current print subscriber, but would like to purchase access to premium online content only.

If you have been anywhere near the pro-life movement in the last 50 years, you have probably quoted, preached from, or in some way referenced Deuteronomy 30:19: “I call heaven and earth to witness against you today, that I have set before you life and death, blessing and curse. Therefore choose life, that you and your offspring might live.” Granted, we can debate the contextual use of this passage, but there can be no doubt the stark choice offered between life and death, between blessing and curse, that is being played out in our culture right before our eyes. When Roe v. Wade declared a constitutional right for a mother to kill her baby in what should be the safest and most sacred place for life on earth — her own womb — our culture began the downward slide from a culture of life to a culture of death. Now, with Roe v. Wade overturned, as the battle shifts to the states, we see the vitriolic and violent culture of death seething in anger over the choice of life made by the Supreme Court.