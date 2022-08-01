MinistryU conference to feature practical ministry insights

“Effective Ministry in a Distracted Age” is the theme of MinistryU, a one-day conference on Aug. 4 sponsored by Clamp Divinity School of Anderson University. The conference will take place on the Anderson campus, beginning at 9 a.m. and concluding at 3:30 p.m.

Keynote speakers for MinistryU will be Don Wilton, senior pastor of First Baptist Church of Spartanburg, and Wayne Bray, senior pastor of First Baptist Church of Simpsonville and current president of the South Carolina Baptist Convention.

The conference will also feature a number of practical workshop sessions, with some based on ministry areas such as pastoral ministry, youth ministry, worship leadership, children’s ministry, and media ministry, and others based on topics such as discipleship, preaching and leadership. Among the workshop leaders will be Todd Adkins, director of Leadership Development at Lifeway Christian Resources; Lee Clamp, chief strategic officer for the South Carolina Baptist Convention; plus several area church leaders and faculty at Clamp Divinity School.

“MinistryU is a day packed with learning opportunities for pastors and church leaders,” explains Michael Duduit, dean of Clamp Divinity School and editor of Preaching magazine. “Coming out of a pandemic and serving in a culture shaped by social media, we are all ministering in a different world than the one we served just a few years ago. Our goal will be to provide a toolbox of insights and skills to help church leaders minister more effectively in this distracted age in which we live.”

In addition to the general sessions and the workshops, each participant will go home with a bag of books and resources. Advance registration is just $25 per person ($35 at the door), which includes all sessions and workshops, lunch, and the resource collection. For every four paid registrants from a church, they will receive an additional free registration.

“We encourage churches to send their whole leadership team,” Duduit said. “MinistryU is one of the most productive and cost-effective ways they can invest in their leadership and in the work of their churches.”

In addition to Clamp Divinity School, conference sponsors include the South Carolina Baptist Convention and Lifeway Christian Resources. To learn more or register, call (864) 328-1809, or visit www.ministryu.org.