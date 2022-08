William “Billy” Franklin Hackett, 87, of Conway, died Aug. 9, 2022.

A native of Asheboro, N.C., he served as pastor of Baptist churches in North and South Carolina during his 50 years in the ministry, including Cedar Grove and Kingston, both in Conway; and Gurley, in Loris.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Sylvia Sue Hackett, three daughters and three grandchildren.