Obituary: Charles Cauthen

Charles Lee Cauthen, 87, of Kershaw, died July 17, 2022.

A native of Lancaster, he was a graduate of Fruitland Baptist Bible College and served as pastor of Baptist churches in North and South Carolina, including Charlesboro and Midway, both in Kershaw; and Bethel and Calvary, both in Jefferson. He was a member of Oakhurst Baptist Church, Heath Springs.

Survivors include three daughters, 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Vergie Mae Faulkenberry Cauthen.