Obituary: Earl Hartley

Earl Hartley, 76, of Abbeville, died July 20, 2022.

A native of Batesburg, he was a graduate of North Greenville and Carson-Newman colleges and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. He was ordained by his home church, Hulon Baptist Church, Batesburg. He served as pastor and played piano during his 40 years of ministry in North and South Carolina Baptist churches, including New Hope, Pelion; King Grove, Swansea; Sardis, Saluda; and South Side, Abbeville, where he retired. He was serving as pianist at New Hope Baptist Church in Due West at the time of his death.

Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Mary Hutto Hartley. He was preceded in death by his son, Jarius Earl Hartley.