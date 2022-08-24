Obituary: Jack Weaver

Jack Douglas Weaver, 93, of Spartanburg, died July 22, 2022.

A native of Greenville, both he and his father were ordained as ministers in the same service in February 1950. He was a graduate of Furman University and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. During his 54 years in the ministry, he served as pastor of several Baptist churches in North and South Carolina, including Converse; Chiquola, Honea Path; Park Hills (now Silver Hills), Spartanburg; and Piedmont, Chesnee. In retirement, he served as interim pastor for Clifton Second, Arcadia First, Zion Hill, Hickory Grove, and United. He was active in associational and community service.

Survivors include his wife of 72 years, Martha Marieta “Rita” McCarley, two daughters, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Kris Randall Weaver.