Obituary: Lonnie Shull Jr.

Lonnie Houston Shull Jr., 85, of Springdale, died Aug. 7, 2022.

A native of Lexington County, he was ordained to the ministry in 1956 by Green Hill Baptist Church. He was a graduate of the University of South Carolina and New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, and received an honorary Doctor of Divinity degree from Charleston Southern University.

He served as pastor at a number of South Carolina Baptist churches, including Oak Grove, Gilbert; Harmony, Gaston; Florence, Pelion; Leesville First; Oak Grove, Batesburg; Liberty First; Northside, West Columbia; Fairview, Greer; and West Columbia First, where he was named pastor emeritus. He was instrumental in the organization of several Columbia-area Baptist churches and was active in Southern Baptist work at the associational, state and national levels — serving as president of the South Carolina Baptist Convention in 1981 and as a trustee of the Baptist Foundation of South Carolina (three terms as chairman), as well as a trustee for the International Mission Board. He was pastor advisor to the Baptist Student Union at Furman University and served on the pastor advisory councils for both North Greenville and Charleston Southern universities. He was active in civic and community service.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Hazel Brickle Shull, two sons and three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Lon Shull III.