Search for new SCBC executive director-treasurer begins

The South Carolina Baptist Convention EDT Search Team is prayerfully seeking résumés and/or recommendations through Oct. 1, 2022, for the position of Executive Director-Treasurer of the South Carolina Baptist Convention. This person will lead the South Carolina Baptist Convention staff in serving the needs of the 2,125 churches of the convention. Prospective individuals must possess a clear call of God to the ministry; have the ability to speak and write concisely and clearly; have proven growth in leadership; and be strong in interpersonal relationship skills. For more information about the qualifications and expectations of this position, please visit: https://www.scbaptist.org/resource/edt-jd/. Please email résumés and/or recommendations to scbcedtsearch@gmail.com.