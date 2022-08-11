SEBTS launches mandatory sexual abuse prevention and response course

In an effort to ensure that students are equipped to prevent and respond to abuse in their ministry contexts, Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary has announced the launch of a mandatory sexual abuse prevention and response course.

“Sexual abuse in any form should not be tolerated. It is a sinful act against fellow image bearers and an affront to a holy God,” said SEBTS President Danny Akin. “Southeastern is committed to preventing sexual abuse and training students to respond well to survivors with proper care and advocacy.”

Undergraduate, graduate and advanced students will be required to complete the course on sexual abuse prevention and response during their programs at Southeastern. The mandatory training course will provide an overview of practical strategies for preventing and responding to sexual abuse and will clarify biblical and theological foundations for caring well for survivors of abuse.