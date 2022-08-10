Send Relief establishes fund to support survivors of sexual abuse

Following the recent report that addressed how Southern Baptists have handled sexual abuse allegations in the past, Send Relief is seeking to be a part of the solution by establishing a survivor care fund.

Send Relief, the compassion ministry arm of the Southern Baptist Convention of churches, committed $3 million in funding to the SBC Executive Committee ahead of the 2022 SBC annual meeting to be put toward the cost of implementing recommendations approved by messengers. In addition, Send Relief provided seed funding of $1 million for a sexual abuse survivor care fund that Southern Baptists can contribute to as well through SendRelief.org.

The fund will provide survivors of sexual abuse within the SBC the opportunity to receive professional trauma counseling, and it will also help provide trauma-informed trainings for SBC pastors, churches, associations and state conventions. Those trainings will help equip church leaders to better prevent sexual abuse from happening and minister to survivors in the tragic aftermath of abuse.

Send Relief is a cooperative effort between the SBC’s International Mission Board and North American Mission Board that provides gospel-focused compassion ministry. If you are/have been a victim of sexual abuse or suspect sexual abuse by a pastor, staff member or member of a Southern Baptist church or entity, please reach out for help at 202-864-5578 or SBChotline@guidepostsolutions.com.