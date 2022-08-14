Wholly Healthy: What Is an Ectopic Pregnancy?
I just saw a post on social media that proclaimed, “An ectopic pregnancy is not a real pregnancy.” This was, of course, in response to legal questions in the wake of Roe v. Wade. It was also wrong and confusing. As Christians, it is incumbent on us not to simply be people who scream slogans and offer rhetoric in place of discussion and understanding, or who bring anger instead of compassion to our conflicts. Therefore, we do need to understand what we’re discussing.