Columbia Metro Association calls Jamie Rogers as exec. director

Jamie Rogers has begun duties as the new executive director of the Columbia Metro Baptist Association. Pastors and lay leaders of CMBA churches affirmed Rogers during a special called meeting in July held at St. Andrews Baptist Church in Columbia.

Rogers has been the Columbia Baptist Collegiate Ministry director on the University of South Carolina campus since 2018. In addition to planting a church in New York from 2014 to 2018, Rogers has also served on staff with six South Carolina Baptist churches.

He and his wife, Natasha, have four children: Matthan, Anna Beth, Ruthie and Josie. They are members at North Trenholm Baptist Church in Columbia.