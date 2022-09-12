Editor’s Word: Intersection of Slang with Scripture
Slang is a form of speech that has been around for many years, and every generation develops its own unique slang. Some slang continues from generation to generation. But what happens when slang intersects with Scripture? It all depends on what kind of slang it is. God’s Word is truth. Slang may not be. People who have grown up in the internet age, particularly with the ever-evolving smartphone, have created slang words (or letter symbols) that can be challenging if you are not in the know or part of the generation that understands those words.