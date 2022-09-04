Longtime Upstate pastor Jerry White retires

Jerry White has retired from the pastorate after 50 years and three months of preaching and pastoral ministry. He has pastored several churches in the Upstate and served as a professor at Fruitland Baptist Bible College. He also served as president of the South Carolina Baptist Convention and on several convention and associational committees.

White and his wife, Janet, were honored by Casey Creek Baptist Church, his last pastorate, during homecoming services. He said, “We have been truly blessed. I will always appreciate everyone we got to know and serve alongside.”