Obituary: A. Kennerley Bonnette Jr.

Augustus Kennerley Bonnette Jr., 77, of Summerville, a longtime professor at Charleston Southern University, died Sept. 5, 2022.

A North Charleston native, he was a graduate of the College of Charleston and Clemson University. In January 1971, he began his career at Baptist College at Charleston (now Charleston Southern University) teaching all levels of chemistry, and later was appointed assistant vice president for academic affairs and natural sciences. In 1981, he was promoted to assistant vice president for academic affairs, and in 1984 he was promoted to vice president for academic affairs. He was promoted to provost in 1990 when the college changed its name to Charleston Southern University and retired in 2006, when he was named distinguished professor of chemistry. He was also named a Danforth Fellow, which recognizes professors who encouraged and worked with students to ensure their success in college and later in life.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Josephine Boyd Bonnette, two daughters and four grandchildren.