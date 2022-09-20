Obituary: Dewitt Clyde

Robert Dewitt Clyde, 93, of Gaffney, died Aug. 26, 2022.

Born in Greenville, he was a retired minister who previously served as pastor of Baptist churches in Kentucky and South Carolina, including Philadelphia, Pauline; New Prospect, Inman; and New Pleasant, Gaffney. He formerly served as director of missions for Broad River Baptist Association in Gaffney and was active in his community. He was a member of Cherokee Avenue Baptist Church, Gaffney, where he was honored as deacon emeritus.

Survivors include four children, 11 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Evelyn Barbare Clyde, and a granddaughter, Amy Parris.