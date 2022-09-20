Obituary: Felton Cox

Felton Cox, 97, of Greenville, died Aug. 16, 2022.

A native of Greenville, he served in the Army Medical Corp in New Guinea during World War II.

He was called into the ministry at age 35 and attended North Greenville College, Furman University, and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. During his 33 years of ministry, he served Baptist churches in North and South Carolina, including Bethany, Fountain Inn; Mt. Gallagher, Ware Shoals; Nine Forks, Easley; and Riverview, Greenville. At the time of his death, he was a member of Berea First Baptist Church, Greenville.

He was active in associational and community service, helping establish the United Christian ministries and a Hispanic ministry in Pickens County. In 1989, the Church Administrative Services Department of the South Carolina Baptist Convention honored him as the Outstanding Small Church Pastor.

Survivors include two sons, nine grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Agnes Owens Cox.