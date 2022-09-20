Obituary: Mark Jeffcoat

Mark R. Jeffcoat, 71, of Lexington, died Sept. 9, 2022.

Born in Columbia, he was the son of church planters who built multiple South Carolina Baptist churches with their own hands. He was ordained by Hermitage Baptist Church in Camden, serving seven years as a congregational minister and 30 years with the South Carolina Baptist Convention as director of public relations and later as director of marketing and communications. He was a member of St. Andrews Baptist Church, Columbia, for 33 years, and was a member of the choir, Sunday school teacher, and member and chair of the personnel committee, Discovery Team, and deacons.

He was a graduate of the University of South Carolina’s school of journalism and used those skills as an announcer personality at radio station WINH in Georgetown, in his work at the state convention, and in his work with devotionals and the newsletter for his church. Following his retirement from the SCBC, he designed and led Strength Finder’s sessions at his local church, at each place of employment, and in his home.

Survivors include one daughter and two grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Barbara Lynn Hamby Jeffcoat.