Wholly Healthy: Minor Wounds Can Be Big Problems
I’ve seen a lot of wounds over the course of my medical career — some of them from car crashes, others from assaults. Many of them have been work-related injuries or resulted from the use of tools around the home. Still others have been due to animal bites or stings. The injuries I listed above are often dramatic and hard to miss. They get our attention. However, other wounds are more insidious. The source of the wound may not be known. It might have been a casual scrape against a door frame, a minor bruise from a fall. The wound may have been from opening a can or from a broken jar and may have been dismissed, and not without reason.