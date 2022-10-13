Comic Belief: Calling All Passengers
When a hunter in Kentucky had his cap shot right off the top of his head during deer season, he made a hunting suit from black and white awning cloth. The first time he wore it, he was shot! At the inquest, the judge told the other hunter that he was not being charged, but it did seem strange to him that he had shot a hunter dressed in black and white stripes. How could anyone mistake him for a deer? The hunter then replied that he didn’t mistake him for a deer at all; he thought he was a zebra. That is life. Just when you think you have it all under control, someone shoots you for the wrong reason. I have been shot with criticism by some people and shot with rejection by others. But what is tough is when you get fried in your own grease — when you shoot yourself in the foot. Let me explain.