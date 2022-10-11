CSU enrolls more than 1,000 new students

Charleston Southern University welcomed its largest incoming freshman class since 2016 — beating both enrollment and housing goals.

In addition to over 1,000 new traditional undergraduate students, CSU’s total enrollment increased 5 percent since last year, at 3,537 students in its undergraduate, graduate and online programs.

Notable stats from this year’s class include:

• 1,052 freshmen/transfers

• 39 percent are from the tri-county area; 77 percent are from South Carolina

• 17 countries are represented

• 22 percent Black/African-American, 59 percent White/Caucasian, 7 percent Hispanic, 1 percent Asian

• 15 valedictorians

• 108 graduated top 10 percent of their class

The campus once again saw a dramatic increase in residential students enrolled this fall. Though CSU opened a new residence hall three years ago, this is the second consecutive year that CSU exceeded housing goals and converted the Wingate Hotel to on-campus housing in order to accommodate the additional residents.