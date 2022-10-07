Editor’s Word: Gen Z Christians Show Potential

Please sign in or sign up to view the entire article. Sign In Username or Email Address Password Remember Me Sign Up I am a current print subscriber, and would like to view premium content. I am not a current print subscriber, but would like to purchase access to premium online content only.

My generation, the baby boomers, has been replaced as the largest generation in American history by Generation Z, commonly referred to as Gen Z. Boomers were born between 1946 and 1964 (I am in the middle at 1953), while Gen Z individuals were born between 1997 and 2012, according to Pew Research. There are approximately 72 million of them today. Gen Z is driven by a desire to be unique and challenge the status quo. They are digital natives, having the skill and expertise that far surpasses previous generations. In fact, some have noted that whatever you think you know about the internet, they know more! The average age a Gen Z person got their first smartphone was around 12, while their first tablet was between 10-11. They typically shun Facebook, investing their time and energy in TikTok and Instagram instead.