Goodroe to be nominated for SCBC vice president

Ryan Goodroe, pastor of Utica Baptist Church in Seneca, will be nominated by Joe Willard, pastor of Black Creek Baptist Church in Darlington, for the office of vice president at this year’s annual meeting of the South Carolina Baptist Convention.

A graduate of Clemson University and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, he previously was pastor of First Baptist Church, Hartsville, and Cedar Shoals Baptist Church in Enoree. Goodroe is a former trustee of The Baptist Courier and served on the 2011 Great Commission Resurgence Task Force of the South Carolina Baptist Convention.