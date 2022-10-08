Lee stepping down from convention post

Scott Lee, chief administrative officer for the South Carolina Baptist Convention, has announced his plans to retire, effective Oct. 15, according to SCBC Executive Director-Treasurer Gary Hollingsworth.

Lee will be relocating to South Alabama, where he and his wife will be near one of their two grandchildren with another one on the way.

“We congratulate him on this next step in life and ministry, but he will be sorely missed,” Hollingsworth said.

The SCBC’s Executive Leadership Team plans to distribute Lee’s duties among existing staff during this transition, said Hollingsworth, who earlier announced his own retirement. “Once a new executive director-treasurer is in place, this will give him the maximum flexibility in building the team that will best help him advance the mission and vision of the SCBC,” Hollingsworth said.