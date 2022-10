Evelyn Griffith Tollison, 98, of Easley, wife of the late Grady Tollison, died Oct. 1, 2022.

Born in Anderson County, she served 50 years alongside her husband in churches he pastored and volunteered with Palmetto Baptist Hospital for 21 years. She was a longtime member of Easley First Baptist Church.

Survivors include two sons, three grandsons and two great-granddaughters. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Boyce G. Tollison.