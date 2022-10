William Lake “Bill” Reames, 89, of Charlotte, N.C., died Oct. 11, 2022.

A native of Johnston, S.C., he graduated from Furman University and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. He previously served as pastor of the following South Carolina Baptist churches: Mt. Gallagher, Ware Shoals; Westminster; Northgate, Greenville; and Orangeburg First.

Survivors include his wife, Frances Horne Reames, four children, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.