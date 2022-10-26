Obituary: Derrill Smith

J. Derrill Smith, 70, of Seneca, died Sept. 30, 2022, from complications caused by Lewy body dementia.

A native of Seneca, he attended Anderson College, Central Wesleyan College, Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and Erskine Theological Seminary. His first pastorate was at College Street Baptist Church, Walhalla, and after graduation from Southern Seminary he was called as pastor of Return Baptist Church, Seneca. He also served at several churches in Oconee County, and in North Carolina and Kentucky.

Survivors include his wife, Cindy Phillips Smith, two children and three grandchildren.