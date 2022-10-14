Wholly Healthy: What Should You Check Every Day?
I just saw a patient who had elevated blood pressure. He had a history of this and took appropriate medication. He had no symptoms or complaints, except that the number was up more than normal. His wife informed me, with a smile and a shake of her head, that he checked his blood pressure all day, often with three different machines at a time. I tried to discourage this, as it just made him more anxious. But it made me think of all the ways we ignore other aspects of our health that we could be checking throughout the day with very positive benefits.