Anderson University reaches highest enrollment in 111-year history

Anderson University’s enrollment for the 2022-2023 academic year stands at 4,117 students, the largest student body since welcoming its first class in 1911, solidifying Anderson’s status as the largest private university in South Carolina. The record mark continues a trend of enrollment growth at the university.

Anderson also saw its highest number of freshmen and transfer students, with 906 first-time students enrolling.

“We are enormously proud that students around the world are discovering that Anderson University is one of the nation’s leading Christian universities and an innovative institution of serious scholarship built upon the pillars of great academics, great faith, great hospitality and great purpose,” said President Evans P. Whitaker.

Since the beginning of the fall semester, pastoral staff at AU has reported about 50 professions of faith through Campus Worship, Women’s Ministry and various community discipleship groups.