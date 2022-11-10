Barber’s ’60 Minutes’ interview brings positive reviews from SBC leaders

A wide-ranging interview on CBS’ “60 Minutes” Oct. 9 focused on the SBC’s recent decisions to address sexual abuse, was well-received by a group of Southern Baptist leaders.

The Sunday evening interview by Anderson Cooper covered not only sexual abuse, but political divisions in the country regarding former President Donald Trump, the separation of church and state, abortion, immigration and same-sex marriage.

“Not only did Dr. Barber display his heart to serve our churches and his commitment to Baptist principles, he gave millions the opportunity to hear about the heart of Jesus,” said Brent Leatherwood, president of the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission. “This was a tremendous opportunity for the world to hear about our convention of churches, and Bart met the moment with grace, humility and conviction. I am thankful for his ministry, and we are fortunate to have him leading at this moment as the president of the SBC.”

Marshall Blalock, pastor of First Baptist Church of Charleston, S.C., said he “especially appreciated” Barber’s “intense and heartfelt response” about addressing sexual abuse and the need for reform.

Blalock served on the SBC Sexual Abuse Task Force that reported to messengers at the 2022 SBC annual meeting in Anaheim, Calif., and was appointed chair of the Abuse Reform Implementation Task Force by Barber following the meeting.

“He made it clear the work of the Task Force is not a public relations stunt but intended to affect real change for survivors and to help churches get this right,” Blalock said.