Bray names 2023 SCBC Committee on Committees

In accordance with the South Carolina Baptist Convention Bylaws, convention president Wayne Bray has selected the 2023 Committee on Committees.

The committee consists of at least one person from churches with 500 in worship or more, at least three from churches with 200 to 499 in worship; at least three from churches with fewer than 200 in worship; and at least one from churches that are new works (church plants) that have been in existence between one and five years. Worship attendance is based on the latest published Annual Church Profile Report. The president is strongly encouraged to seek people who accurately reflect the ethnic diversity and regional representation of the South Carolina Baptist Convention.

The Committee on Committees nominates the Standing Committee members and, unless otherwise provided for, any special committees authorized by the state convention.

Serving on the 2023 committee, listed with their churches and associations, are: Pat Gillen, Simpsonville First, Greenville; Cory Horton, Brushy Creek, Greenville; Chris Spires, Murrells Inlet First, Waccamaw; Mike McMinn, Whitefield, Palmetto; Anna Richardson, Fountain Inn First, Greenville; Michael Crawford, Florence First, Florence; Chuck Sprouse, Ninety Six First, Lakelands; Terry Corder, Mt. Pisgah, Kershaw; Clark McCrary, Irmo First, Lexington; Kyle Caudell, North Anderson, Saluda; Philip Beacham, Wise Drive, Santee; Dale Wood, Memorial (St. George), Screven; Nathan Dye, Selma, Woodruff; Ken Frederick, Blackville First, Barnwell-Bamberg; and Arnaldo Silva, Iglesia Refugio, Greenville.