Editor’s Word: An Unashamed Major League Baseball Home Run Champ
New York Yankee baseball player Aaron Judge is the all-time, ace number one, authentic, legitimate, and clean home run champion of major league baseball — both American and National League. While it is true that three others hit more home runs in a season than Judge, Barry Bonds, Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire did so during the steroid/performance-enhancing drug/amphetamine era that tarnished professional baseball. Those three do not belong in the Hall of Fame and have now exceeded the 10-year limit to gain entrance through balloting by baseball sports writers. They may possibly get into the Hall through a special committee, but Judge is, in my opinion, the reigning home run king.