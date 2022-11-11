ERLC offers guide for pastors, churches on sexuality, gender issues

Southern Baptist pastors and churches have a new theological and practical guide to help them address issues involving sexuality and gender.

The Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission published the document, “A Biblical Resource for Pastors on Gender and Sexuality,” on its website Oct. 11. The guide is intended to assist pastors and other ministry leaders in responding biblically to questions regarding issues such as gender dysphoria or discomfort, same-sex unions and what it means to be male or female, according to the ERLC.

The guide contains a section of theological fundamentals regarding sexuality and gender, as well as one offering advice on how a church’s bylaws should be updated to provide protection for its ministries.

“To navigate the challenges of this world, Christians turn to the Bible, and that is just what we have done with this new resource,” ERLC President Brent Leatherwood told Baptist Press. “Whether it’s reminding readers of scriptural truths that are meant for our flourishing or practical steps for strengthening the ministries of our churches, we believe this guide will serve our convention as it confronts a deeply confused and often antagonistic culture with truth and grace.”