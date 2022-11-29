Obituary: Freda Crews

Freda V. Crews, 86, of Lake Bowen and wife of the late Dr. William Crews, died Oct. 21, 2022.

A native of Florida, she was a graduate of North American Baptist Seminary and Trinity Evangelical Divinity School, and served as director/dean of the International University for Graduate Studies School of Christian Counseling in St. Kitts. For many years, she served alongside her husband in churches where he was pastor — Florida, Texas, Michigan, Kentucky, Arkansas, Georgia, South Dakota, and South Carolina.

She and her husband founded Bible Study Time, a Spartanburg-based non-profit ministry, in 1974, where she held the position of CEO until the time of her passing. She was founder and speaker for the Truth for Living radio program until the time of her death. She was also founder and host of the Time for Hope International Television Ministry and a member of the National Association of Religious Broadcasters.

Survivors include three children, seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.