Obituary: Howard Wimmer

Howard Allan Wimmer Jr., 80, of Greenville, died Nov. 14, 2022.

Born in Pearisburg, Va., he was raised in Fort Mill. He was a graduate of Erskine College and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. He served as pastor of churches in North Carolina and South Carolina from 1966 until his retirement from Augusta Heights Baptist Church, Greenville, in 2006. He continued ministering by serving as a chaplain at Greenville Memorial Hospital and The Gardens at Eastside.

Survivors include his wife, Judy Mack Wimmer, three children and seven grandchildren.